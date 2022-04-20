Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Point Finger at Romelu Lukaku Despite Chelsea Form

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to point the finger at Romelu Lukaku for his recent form, admitting that the forward has suffered with injury setbacks.

Lukaku came off the bench against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final and missed a guilt-edged chance, adding to misses against Real Madrid.

However, speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Arsenal, Tuchel has refused to 'point the finger' at his misfiring forward.

imago1011385764h

When asked if Lukaku can take inspiration from fellow Blue Timo Werner, Tuchel said: “I don’t think he needs inspiration. What he needs is maybe that one moment, one spark."

He continued to reveal that Lukaku would have started against Crystal Palace, perhaps hinting at his inclusion against Arsenal as he continued: "I told you that he would normally be a natural starter against Crystal Palace from terms also of the amount Kai Havertz played now, the amount of physicality Kai gives to the matches. 

"After a period of injury, he lacks the stiffness (Lukaku) and fitness for matches."

imago1010724012h

The Blues boss continued to take responsibility away from the Belgian, stating: "I don’t point the finger on him. It’s just a fact, it’s not even his fault. It is just like this and in the crucial time of the season where you need a certain rhythm. 

"If you compare our matches and see the difference of Brentford, Real Madrid and then Southampton, Real Madrid - in a short period of time you see the huge amount of effort we put in to become again a winning team. 

"This is what we need. It goes from there and then Romelu should have maybe had a goal against Real Madrid, missing the luck. It’s an option that he starts. If he starts we need him physically. Maybe he cannot play 90 minutes, maybe to put it all out there for 60 minutes.”

imago1011422645h
