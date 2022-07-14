Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Refuses To 'Point The Finger' At Ruben Loftus-Cheek And N'Golo Kante

Chelsea have began their pre-season tour of the United States, with the notable absences of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante providing Thomas Tuchel with the task of standing up for his players.

The pair were refused entry to the USA due to their lack of vaccinations against the coronavirus.

RLC and Kante

RLC and Kante doubling down on Brentford's Rico Henry.

Tuchel said: "It would be much better if they were here. Can we force them to vaccinate? No, it's a personal decision. It's a decision most people take. 

"It seems that it's a decision that belongs to our lives now, and still it's their right to not do it. It does not help us as a team and them as professional football players, but we have to respect them.

"I simply refuse to point the finger and blame them, because this is not how we interact here at Chelsea." (via Football Daily)

Allegiant stadium

The setting for Chelsea's first pre-season game.

The midfielders have received a lot of criticism from supporters who believe the lack of game time they'll take into next season could be costly, but with their manager behind them, there isn't much left to be said on the issue.

