Thomas Tuchel refuses to 'police' Chelsea squad over discipline

Thomas Tuchel wants to put his trust in his Chelsea squad over their discipline at the club and would rather convince the squad about values than set rules and fines.

Since his appointment at the end of January Tuchel has overseen a major shift in performance by the Blues which has seen them go 11 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Spirits are high in the Chelsea camp, and rightly so, and Tuchel wants to focus on the job at hand instead of worrying about the actions of his players.

It was revealed during Frank Lampard's tenure that he had a fine list, which included a £20,000 fine if a player was late for training.

Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday, Tuchel admitted he wasn't aware of the fine list issues by Lampard and his staff.

Tuchel has already built a positive team spirit which has coincided with a change in form since his arrival. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But he also revealed that he wants to put his trust in the group and will leave it to the senior players to take care of setting the rules and fines.

"I'm not aware of that," Tuchel said when asked about the fines set out under Lampard.

"First of all, I trust that people show up on time because a group is like a family. If you want to live together in harmony, everybody needs to accept certain values about how the family is run.

"I’m more into trusting and feeling the same values and convincing them about the values than into setting the rules and setting fines.

"I’m not against fines but I think it should be something in the dressing room, something the experienced players take care of. They set the rules themselves with the fines."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"It is absolutely clear that when we do training at eleven, then it starts at eleven. Not two past eleven. But I have the feeling that this is a very reliable group."

He added: "Everybody has been on time at the moment. This is what concerns me. If a player arrives at 10.01, 9.59, or whatever, I am not the police here. I am not hanging around the window checking the time.

"I have a job to do and I expect my players to take care of that. To live and guide as an example how you live at Chelsea."

