Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Prioritise Cup Competitions Despite Chelsea's Premier League Form

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to prioritise cup competitions over the Premier League despite being 12 points off the top of the table.

The Blues dropped points yet again on Tuesday, drawing 1-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion after falling to a 1-0 defeat agianst leaders Manchester City on the weekend.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel has refused to prioritise any competitions despite the poor Premier League standings.

imago1009189320h

“No. No. If you play, if you work for Chelsea, you give your very best on a daily basis and that guarantees that you come in the right shape, right attitude, right mentality to games," he said. 

Read More

"The moment when you start prioritising is the moment you lose track from what brings you to be part of Chelsea. Being part of Chelsea is being competitive every single day, with the right mindset and attitude. The next game is always the most important. Everything has huge influence. With me, we will never start prioritising.

"We will never start judging importance of games. We will select teams and make sure the process and atmosphere is right on the daily basis so we can increase the chances to win games. This is what we do."

imago1009211993h

Therefore, it appears that Chelsea will name a full strength team against Tottenham.

Despite their Premier League form, Chelsea have shown real quality in cup competitions as the Blues have reached the Carabao Cup final, Club World Cup semi-final, FA Cup third round and Champions League round of 16.

imago1009214863h
