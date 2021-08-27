Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Risk Attitude in Chelsea Squad With Too Many Signings

Thomas Tuchel insists he will not put the attitude of his Chelsea squad at risk just to bring in new signings at the club.

Chelsea are the European champions. The onus is on them to reproduce their form this season and they have boosted their chances of success again this year with the addition of forward Romelu Lukaku.

Tuchel has trimmed his squad which has seen many leave the club either on permanent or loan deals this summer.

But the Blues are still working on bringing in new additions before the window shuts on August 31. Deals to bring Jules Kounde and Saul Niguez are being worked on, but are far from complete.

Tuchel confirmed talks remain going inside the club to see if they can bring more players to the club in the final days of the window, however he did send a message to those players who the club could be interested in.

The Chelsea coach insists the personality and character of a player is extremely important and he doesn't want to upset the balance of the squad he currently has at his disposal.

"It’s super important," Tuchel told reporters on Friday over whether personality is important when making transfer signings.

"It gets more and more important to not only hire for skills but also for attitude. If you have a certain attitude and we all believe our attitude as a team was a key factor, we cannot put a risk to lose it so we need to be very sure. It was an easy one, Romelu came from the academy and was a Chelsea boy. His personality is open, kind, humble - that was a very easy one. Sometimes it’s a little gamble, to be honest.

"You don’t always know the background and history and the characteristics and profile of every player so you need to rely on your feeling, the interviews that you do and the reports from people you trust. In the end maybe less is more if you have a good group, don’t confuse them with too many changes. Try to trust and this is what we try to do."

