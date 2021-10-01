October 1, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Share Chelsea's Secrets Ahead of Southampton Clash

The cat is still in the bag.
Author:

Thomas Tuchel has refused to share his Chelsea side's secrets ahead of their clash with Southampton in the Premier League.

The Saints travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday to face off against Tuchel's side.

Speaking ahead on the match, Tuchel refused to reveal his plans.

He said: "I will not tell you!

"We have developed some ideas and some solutions. To deal with this high pressure, so in general you need to be absolutely aware of it."

However, the manager proceeded to hint at his side's game plan.

"You don’t have time to think when you are on the ball. We need to anticipate situations," he continued. "We need to be very very good in timing, in distances of our passes if we want to escape high pressure in our own half. Of course there are various possibilities, can also use long balls to escape high pressing but then you need a good positioning before. 

"I cannot talk about it now in details but the most important thing is that we are aware and we don’t judge teams by their names, ranking or previous results but we talk about what we see and their behaviour. We need to be aware of an aggressive and intense team in our half."

Chelsea are looking for a win to put a halt to their recent performances, which have seen two losses on the bounce.

