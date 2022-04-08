Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Single Out Chelsea Players For Individual Errors

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to single out some of his players for individual mistakes amid their recent poor run of form. 

The Blues have lost two games on the bounce since they returned from the international break, conceding seven goals and only scoring twice. 

Brentford were 4-1 victors at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with Real Madrid winning 3-1 in west London just four days later in the Champions League. 

imago1011109986h

Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of their trip to Southampton this weekend and revealed that he is not looking to single out any of his players despite recent mistakes, particularly against Madrid.

"We take the players' view very seriously and often into account but over the last two games we thought it is necessary to give our point of view. Behind closed doors, in an atmosphere where everybody can take criticism. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I feel involved in a development like this. We don’t point fingers and look for people that are guilty. We are in this together. We needed to point out some points in our game where we are unhappy and could have defended better. 

"It was about the game, it was about offensive principals in our game - what we wanted to do and lacked doing. Unfortunately, and a bit surprisingly we lacked structure in the last game. Normally our big strengths is that you clearly see what we try to do and play. That was not the case. It’s a big problem."

imago1011116010h

Despite recent defeats Chelsea are still in the Champions League and FA Cup, as well as looking to seal a top four spot in the Premier League.

They have already won two trophies this season, with the Super Cup coming in August and Club World Cup coming in February this year.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011111984h
News

'We Don’t Like it' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea's Losing Run Needs to End 'as Soon as Possible'

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1011116528h
News

'He Can Prove he is a True Champion' - Thomas Tuchel Backs Edouard Mendy Despite Mistake Against Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010360225h
News

'Some Are Maybe Affected' - Ralph Hasenhuttl Shares Thoughts on Chelsea Takeover Ahead of Upcoming Fixture

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1008952606h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011032429h
News

'Nobody Will Lack my Support' - Thomas Tuchel Offers Backing to Chelsea Players After Recent Defeats

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011111984h
News

'I Know How Much Better we Can Play' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Reason for Disappointment and Anger After Real Madrid Defeat

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1008120224h
News

Thomas Tuchel Unable to Pinpoint Reason for N'Golo Kante's Chelsea Struggles This Season

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011109300h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea Takeover Deadline Extension

By Nick Emms3 hours ago