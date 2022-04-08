Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to single out some of his players for individual mistakes amid their recent poor run of form.

The Blues have lost two games on the bounce since they returned from the international break, conceding seven goals and only scoring twice.

Brentford were 4-1 victors at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with Real Madrid winning 3-1 in west London just four days later in the Champions League.

Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of their trip to Southampton this weekend and revealed that he is not looking to single out any of his players despite recent mistakes, particularly against Madrid.

"We take the players' view very seriously and often into account but over the last two games we thought it is necessary to give our point of view. Behind closed doors, in an atmosphere where everybody can take criticism.

"I feel involved in a development like this. We don’t point fingers and look for people that are guilty. We are in this together. We needed to point out some points in our game where we are unhappy and could have defended better.

"It was about the game, it was about offensive principals in our game - what we wanted to do and lacked doing. Unfortunately, and a bit surprisingly we lacked structure in the last game. Normally our big strengths is that you clearly see what we try to do and play. That was not the case. It’s a big problem."

Despite recent defeats Chelsea are still in the Champions League and FA Cup, as well as looking to seal a top four spot in the Premier League.

They have already won two trophies this season, with the Super Cup coming in August and Club World Cup coming in February this year.

