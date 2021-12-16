Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Use Chelsea's COVID-19 Absentees as Excuse for Everton Draw

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to use the fact that the Blues were without several first team players due to them testing positive for COVID-19 as an excuse for dropping points against Everton.

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell were all absent due to contracting COVID-19 whilst Kai Havertz didn't play as he awaits his test results.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, a deflated Tuchel refused to make excuses for his side.

When asked if the number of absences could be used as an excuse for the Blues dropping points at home to Everton, he said: "It would be an excuse. It is obvious we miss a lot of players, big personalities and regular starters. It is a fact but we will not use it as an excuse."

The head coach continued to put the two points dropped down to the fact that Chelsea could not finish their chances.

The Blues had no less than six shots on target in the first half but failed to beat Jordan Pickford in the first period before a Mason Mount strike made it 1-1.

Mount's goal was not enough, however, as the Blues conceded just moments later and could not break down the Toffees again.

Tuchel continued: "I think we missed big chances in first half to get the result. Second half was, yeah. We did not find the rhythm consistently. We tried to bring on energy from the bench but was hard. We had the lead and gave it away with one free-kick."

