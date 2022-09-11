Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Releases Statement After Getting Sacked Earlier This Week

IMAGO / Sportimage

Thomas Tuchel Releases Statement After Getting Sacked Earlier This Week

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel finally speaks out after getting sacked Thursday morning.

It was announced earlier this week that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was sacked after reportedly falling out with players in the dressing room and losing the trust of the Blues board. 

This came as a massive shock to fans after Tuchel formed a strong bond with the Chelsea supporters and had an impressive record with his side. 

Tuchel led Chelsea to their second-ever Champions League trophy and successfully acquired top four positions in the Premier League when the German manager was in charge. 

Thomas Tuchel Champions League

Tuchel released a statement on Twitter earlier today explaining his feelings about his sacking. 

"This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end.

This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start.

Thomas Tuchel

The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever. I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart."

Chelsea has now appointed English manager Graham Potter as the new Blues, costing the club around £20 million.

