Thomas Tuchel has revealed he is relishing a trip to Old Trafford as his Chelsea side prepare to face Manchester United.

The Blues will face the Red Devils away from home in their 33rd game in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea have six games left to try and finish in the top four once again, with Tuchel's side only needing seven points to do so.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The German boss spoke to the media ahead of their clash in the north-east of England and commented on how he is looking forward to facing United at the Theatre of Dreams.

“We and Manchester United would love to be in a title decider but unfortunately there are two other teams in red and blue who have a word to say and over the last years made their point strongly.

"We have to accept it and try to close the gap, Manchester United as well in the last years campaign being second. Man U is one of the biggest clubs, very famous and successful.

"I can only repeat I am very grateful and excited to play there and arrive with a strong team. We arrive to win and play for the victory. This is a great feeling. I am not concerned about Man Utd.

IMAGO / PA Images

"It is not my job and they will always recover. It is a huge club and the squad is full of individual talent. I am not involved, we have enough to do here.”

The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge at the end of November.

However Chelsea have not won at Old Trafford since 2013, when Juan Mata's scored the winner in the 87th minute.

