Thomas Tuchel relishing trip to Wembley ahead of FA Cup semi-final clash against Man City

Thomas Tuchel is looking forward to making the trip to Wembley next month after Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Chelsea saw off Sheffield United in the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon in west London after an Oliver Norwood own goal and a stoppage time finish from Hakim Ziyech sealed a 2-0 win for the Blues.

The victory put Chelsea in the draw for the last-four which saw them draw Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in the semi-finals, which will take place at Wembley on the weekend of the 17/18 April.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

It's Tuchel's first trip to Wembley with Chelsea and he admitted he was looking forward to the trip across the capital.

On reaching the semi-finals which will take place at Wembley next month, Tuchel said: "I don't think I have never been to Wembley before, either as a spectator or manager. So clearly it was a big target of mine and the club's and I am very very happy that we have made it."

The other tie sees Southampton and Leicester City face each other.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Chelsea weren't at their best against the Blades but Tuchel accepted the performance as the Blues sealed their place in the semi-finals.

He added: "Expect a better performance? Yes, but now is the fourteenth match in a row and I could feel after the Atletico game that we are a bit tired, there was a big relief in the team, and that is absolutely normal. It was also a huge effort mentally against Atletico.

"We allowed two big chances and we were lucky to escape with a clean sheet. There are of course many situations that explain that, and this is absolutely okay after 14 matches. So in the end, big, big compliments to the players; and well done."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube