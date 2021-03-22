Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel relishing trip to Wembley ahead of FA Cup semi-final clash against Man City
Thomas Tuchel is looking forward to making the trip to Wembley next month after Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals.
Chelsea saw off Sheffield United in the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon in west London after an Oliver Norwood own goal and a stoppage time finish from Hakim Ziyech sealed a 2-0 win for the Blues.
The victory put Chelsea in the draw for the last-four which saw them draw Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in the semi-finals, which will take place at Wembley on the weekend of the 17/18 April.
It's Tuchel's first trip to Wembley with Chelsea and he admitted he was looking forward to the trip across the capital.
On reaching the semi-finals which will take place at Wembley next month, Tuchel said: "I don't think I have never been to Wembley before, either as a spectator or manager. So clearly it was a big target of mine and the club's and I am very very happy that we have made it."
The other tie sees Southampton and Leicester City face each other.
Chelsea weren't at their best against the Blades but Tuchel accepted the performance as the Blues sealed their place in the semi-finals.
He added: "Expect a better performance? Yes, but now is the fourteenth match in a row and I could feel after the Atletico game that we are a bit tired, there was a big relief in the team, and that is absolutely normal. It was also a huge effort mentally against Atletico.
"We allowed two big chances and we were lucky to escape with a clean sheet. There are of course many situations that explain that, and this is absolutely okay after 14 matches. So in the end, big, big compliments to the players; and well done."
