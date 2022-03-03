Thomas Tuchel Reluctant to Speak on Short Term Impact of Roman Abramovich Decision to Sell Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel appears to be reluctant to say too much on the recent news that Roman Abramovich will be selling the west London club.

After nearly 20 years in charge of the club, Abramovich has made it clear he will be selling Chelsea amid accusations that he has 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin.

The Russian billionaire has denied the accusations after having been a hot topic in politics during the past week.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to BBC's Match of the Day team after his side's midweek 3-2 win over Luton Town on Wednesday evening, Tuchel was questioned on how Abramovich's decision may affect Chelsea.

"If I wanted to answer, I don't exactly know it. In the very short term, for us as a team - staff, players, hopefully it changes maybe nothing. The situation is now out there, it is a big situation.

"We try to cancel the noise and to stay focused, not always easy. We showed today we are able to do it. We try again on Saturday."

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel went on to praise his team for the way they performed on Wednesday evening, in light of the recent news.

"We are not living on an island. The guys have internet connections, the TV is running. We see the news.

"This is normal. Some are not attached to it, some more concerned. It's normal.

"To play on the same day where focus is key to win, it is not so easy. Makes it a bigger performance, I am very happy."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube