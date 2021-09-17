'Calm' - Thomas Tuchel Discusses His Emotions Regarding Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Contract Situation Amid PSG Interest

September 17, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Remains 'Calm' Over Antonio Rudiger's Contract Situation

Tricky negotiations.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on Antonio Rudiger's contract situation at the club but remains 'calm' over the situation.

The 28-year-old has less than a year left on his Chelsea contract and would be free to negotiate with foreign clubs in January.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel disuccsed his player's contract situation.

"I hope that they will find the solutions," he said. "It’s not only between coaches and players and what we wish for. At the moment it is between the club, the player and the agent."

The German continued to express his desire to reach an agreement with his defender: "We hope they find solutions and everything I can say, like you said, he has played excellently since a long time and is very consistent on a high level. 

"He is very calm, focused. It is not a distraction for him. Everything is in place. Give the things the time they need, sometimes it is longer and sometimes it is fast. It is nothing new. No news from my side."

The manager proceeded to explain why he thinks that Rudiger could stay at the club despite interest from PSG and Real Madrid.

"I think that Toni feels very good at Chelsea, he feels respect from his teammates and the importance he has in the team and squad. It is well deserved, he feels the love from the supporters when he plays. He is in the strongest league in Europe in a big club. 

"There’s not many reasons to change that but in the end it is between him and the club. We are in good hands, I am calm and relaxed, whatever has to happen will happen." he said.

