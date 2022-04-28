Thomas Tuchel Remains Committed to Chelsea Transfer Plans Despite Ownership Uncertainty

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has committed his future to the club's summer transfer plans despite the uncertainty surrounding the new owners.

The Blues are yet to have new owners in place with it unclear as to when the next owners will be named to succeed Roman Abramovich.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash with Manchester United, via football.london, Tuchel has committed himself to the summer transfer plans.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

When asked about the summer transfer window, despite Chelsea not knowing who will be in charge of the club, Tuchel admitted he is looking forward to it.

He said: "I am committed and I am looking forward to it, and I am passionate about, and as soon as we can act we will try to act.

"I would be less concerned if we had the same ownership and we could rely on our structure. We are not concerned, but we are aware of the danger that the situation is a bit more complex. It can be complex enough if we lose a player like Toni and maybe Andreas, the kind of quality that both of them have. It is demanding enough nowadays in football to lose two key players for free. It can be demanding enough, even if everything else stays in place.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"So, with this in question, it can be a very demanding summer, and I don't know if the 'surgery' is the right term for it, but I just want to be positive about it."

He concluded by discussing the potential incomings as he said: "We are never fully sure, but we have some targets, and we will for sure have contacted some players and found out about their situations. Now our hands are tied, we can still have talks inside the building, but we cannot act."

The Blues have been heavily linked to Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and it looks like he could be the first signing under new ownership at Stamford Bridge.

