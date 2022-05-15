Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reminded members of the press that his side will not end the season trophyless despite losing the FA Cup Final, having already lifted the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

The trophies came earlier in the season, lifting the first before the Premier League kicked off, with the Club World Cup coming in February.

Speaking to the press after the loss at Wembley to Liverpool, via Adam Newson, Tuchel took it upon himself to remind the media that Chelsea's season has seen them lift two trophies.

He said: "I think we have everything it takes to win trophies. We proved it – and one of your colleagues wanted to convince me that we had a trophyless season if I heard it right – but we have the Club World Cup and European Super Cup. I don't feel sorry that this was the beginning of the season and winter.

"We did everything to win these two matches and ok, we have to accept we have an opponent and they deserve to win these matches and they did it. As I said, maybe it suits us [cup competitions] given the run in Champions League last season and FA Cup last season, and now again we were good in Champions League and was strong in the domestic cups."

The Blues boss concluded by urging his team to show the same level of consistency as Manchester City and Liverpool, who are dominating English football.

"We can produce peak performances and we have the mentality in the club to shape the mentality of the players to have these peak performances but over the last years, Man City and Liverpool have proved you need to show that at a level of consistency we don't have and that we have struggled with. So we need to find it, build it, create it. It's a bit harder given the last months."

