Thomas Tuchel Responds to Antonio Rudiger's Agent Meeting With Barcelona Ahead of Chelsea Contract Expiry

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has responded to Antonio Rudiger's agent meeting with Barcelona ahead of a possible summer transfer.

This comes as the defender's Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season, with the Club currently unable to negotiate new terms due to sanctions on Roman Abramovich.

This has seen Chelsea restricted in both their transfer activity and negotiations amongst other things.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Rudiger's adviser and half-brother, Sahr Senesie, was pictured meeting with Barcelona for talks regarding his future.

And now, Chelsea boss Tuchel has responded to reports linking the defender with Barcelona.

When asked what he made of the meeting, Tuchel admitted that he would do the same if he was in charge of another Club.

He said: “If it’s true, of course (it’s worrying). I would try to meet him if I was any other club!"

However, the Blues boss admitted he remains confident that Rudiger will remain a Chelsea played despite sanctions placed on the Club.

IMAGO / PA Images

"He’s still our player, we still think there’s a good chance he stays our player once things are solved. This situation is the situation at the moment, our hands are tied," he continued.

"We cannot speak, negotiate with him and his agent. Fair enough if it’s true that he listens to other offers. That’s the way things go but I am still confident.”

Chelsea face Brentford on Saturday, with Rudiger likely to be named in the starting line-up despite reports linking him with a summer departure as the Blues look to finish the season strong.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube