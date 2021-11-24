Thomas Tuchel Responds to Chelsea's Chances of Retaining Champions League

Thomas Tuchel has commented on Chelsea's chances of winning consecutive Champions League titles.

The 48-year-old won his first major title just four months into his tenure at Stamford Bridge after being appointed in January to succeed Frank Lampard.

Tuchel has taken this Chelsea side to new heights which sees them at the top of the Premier League table, as well as flourishing in Europe.

The impressive form continued from the 3-0 win over Leicester at the weekend as they thrashed Juventus 4-0 to inflict the Italian side with their heaviest defeat ever in the Champions League on Tuesday night in the English capital.

Tuesday brought up Tuchel's 50th game in charge of Chelsea. They cruised into the last-16 and the Blues head coach was asked whether his side could retain their title to win a third Champions League title.

"We need to do it step by step," said Tuchel post-match. "We had to step up from our first performance that was very clear. We did. We were not on our highest level we lacked sharpness quality and form in the first match. That can happen and you get punished for it.

"We knew where we wanted to be stronger. We were absolutely stronger in this second leg. It was a very nice match for a 50th match. I was not aware of it. Fantastic match. 50 times already. It is a pleasure to be at the club every single day.

"It is a pleasure to be part of this team that has a fantastic attitude, is determined, hungry and we want to keep this energy and atmosphere in the group.

"It is very important everyone enjoys their free day and on Thursday we need to refocus and Friday Saturday the whole focus is on Sunday. The challenges are coming and it is good. It keeps us going."

