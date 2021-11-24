'We Are Not Worried' - Thomas Tuchel Responds to Claims Chelsea Play Defensive Football

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has responded to claims his side play defensive football.

The Blues were 4-0 winners against Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner ensuring the west London side moved top of Group H.

Victory in the capital also means Chelsea have qualified for the knockout stages of the competition next year.

There has been suggestion, including from PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino, that the Blues play defensive football despite scoring 43 goals this term already in all competitions.

Speaking to the media after the win, via football.london, Tuchel rejected all the claims about playing 'defensive' football.

"I don't listen too much to what people say about us," said the Chelsea head coach.

"I feel into my team and staff what we feel comfortable (with) and I think us from day one very brave in our approach to defending. We had instantly a lot of ball possession and from there we tried to create chances and to be dangerous.

"Then comes a new season and we try to recreate it. The group is a bit new and things are like this, in some moments things come easier and you catch momentum. This is clearly the case now and full credit to the guys."

Chalobah netted his first ever Champions League goal to open the scoring, with James and Hudson-Odoi converting early in the second half to give the Blues a commanding lead.

Werner then capped off an excellent display from the reigning European Champions with a tap in deep into injury time.

Tuchel added: "We are not worried what people say about us. We want to be strong in all parts of this game. It is a complex game: some moments you have to defend strong and some you find the spaces to attack a bit easier than others."

