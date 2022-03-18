Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Responds to Manchester United Manager Links Amid Uncertainty Surrounding Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has responded to links between him and the managerial role at Manchester United. 

The Blues boss has been at the west London side since January 2021, where he has gone on to be very successful at the World and European Champions ever since. 

As a result of the club being put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich, there has been a lot of uncertainty over the future of the club in recent days and weeks.

imago1010649619h

When speaking to the media ahead of his side's FA Cup quarter-final tie against Middlesbrough, Tuchel responded to the links between him and the Red Devils.

"Do you feel me less committed, involved with the Club? I love to be here, I love to work for Chelsea. This Club has everything it needs to make me happy."

Earlier reports suggested that United were monitoring the German's situation at the club as they continue their search for their new manager, with current boss Ralf Rangnick at the helm on an interim basis.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He is believed to be on their shortlist for potential appointments.

imago1010648778h

Tuchel also revealed his thoughts, via football.london, on the Champions League quarter-final draw, in which Chelsea were drawn against Real Madrid for the second consecutive season.

"Tough one. The challenge can not be much higher than playing the second leg in the Bernabeu with spectators. 

"It's a big challenge but there is bit excitement around this match and fixture. We know what's coming. It will be an exciting match and a tough challenge.

"It's nice to play a European team and maybe not at this kind of stage a team you've played so many times in domestic competitions."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010648846h
News

'Hope You Like Winning!' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Prospective Chelsea Bidders Ahead of Deadline

By Nick Emms20 minutes ago
imago1010648846h
News

'Tough One' - Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea's Champions League Quarter-Final Draw Against Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt28 minutes ago
imago1010648846h
News

'A Strong Team' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Upcoming FA Cup Quarter-Final Tie Against Middlesbrough

By Rob Calcutt52 minutes ago
imago1004286174h (1)
News

Prospective Chelsea Buyer Todd Boehly Confident in Bid But Urged to Remain Cautious Amid Other Interest

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010300931h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News for FA Cup Trip to Middlesbrough

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1008549616h
News

Champions League Semi-Final Draw: Chelsea Will Face Manchester City or Atletico Madrid if They Progress Past Real Madrid

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1008549616h
News

Chelsea to Face Real Madrid in Champions League Quarter-Final

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010592639h
News

Jonh Terry & Claire Rafferty Consortium 'True Blue' Attempts to Secure 10 Percent Stake in Chelsea for £250M

By Nick Emms3 hours ago