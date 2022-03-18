Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has responded to links between him and the managerial role at Manchester United.

The Blues boss has been at the west London side since January 2021, where he has gone on to be very successful at the World and European Champions ever since.

As a result of the club being put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich, there has been a lot of uncertainty over the future of the club in recent days and weeks.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When speaking to the media ahead of his side's FA Cup quarter-final tie against Middlesbrough, Tuchel responded to the links between him and the Red Devils.

"Do you feel me less committed, involved with the Club? I love to be here, I love to work for Chelsea. This Club has everything it needs to make me happy."

Earlier reports suggested that United were monitoring the German's situation at the club as they continue their search for their new manager, with current boss Ralf Rangnick at the helm on an interim basis.

He is believed to be on their shortlist for potential appointments.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tuchel also revealed his thoughts, via football.london, on the Champions League quarter-final draw, in which Chelsea were drawn against Real Madrid for the second consecutive season.

"Tough one. The challenge can not be much higher than playing the second leg in the Bernabeu with spectators.

"It's a big challenge but there is bit excitement around this match and fixture. We know what's coming. It will be an exciting match and a tough challenge.

"It's nice to play a European team and maybe not at this kind of stage a team you've played so many times in domestic competitions."

