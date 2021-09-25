Thomas Tuchel Responds to Pep Guardiola's Champions League Final Comments Ahead of Man City Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has replied to Pep Guardiola's comments regarding Chelsea's Champions League Final win last season.

The Man City boss exclaimed that the Blues were 'much better with long balls' in the final as Tuchel's side came out 1-0 victors back in May to lift the Champions League trophy.

Speaking ahead of the clash via football.london, Tuchel responded to the Spaniard's comments.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"If you play against Manchester City and these kinds of times, you need a very complex performance," the Chelsea head coach said.

"It is not only about long balls and second balls, it's also about long balls and second balls. It's about escaping the pressure with your passing ability but also with dribbles, with courage, intensity, and winning second balls.

"It's also about suffering, defending, never becoming too passive. It's about everything, really. It's a huge, huge challenge and they (Man City) put you under so much pressure. They have so much belief in what they do and Pep's teams bring out the very best in you.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"This can be an endless debate I think. You will find there are people with the same feeling and belief that we may have slightly deserved to win [the Champions League final]. You will find people who argue that it could've gone the other way and I think everybody is right."

Chelsea will be hoping to extend their lead over City to six points with a victory on Saturday as they look to mount a title challenge this season under Tuchel.

