Thomas Tuchel Responds to Romelu Lukaku's Agent's Comments Over Chelsea Future

Thomas Tuchel has responded to comments made by the agent of Romelu Lukaku regarding his Chelsea future and links to Inter and AC Milan.

Federico Pastorello came out and stated that his client will seek talks with the new Chelsea owners upon Todd Boehly's arrival.

Speaking ahead of the FA Cup final against Liverpool, Tuchel was asked about Lukaku's agent's comments.

Speaking to the Italian press, Pastorello said: "He has the club and the fans in his heart, he has never hidden it, like his love for Anderlecht where he would like to end his career.

"But we cannot think about negotiations. Chelsea are in takeover discussions, we do not know the new owners, let alone if we can open talks with Inter or AC Milan. We have to wait."

Tuchel was made aware of the comments prior to talking to the press on Friday and responded to the comments made in the Italian media.

When asked if he would get involved in any potential talks with Lukaku and the new owners, the head coach joked: “I think if he plans to talk with the owner it is not his plan to talk with me! It’s fair enough. Let’s see if he gets a meeting! 

"It is his right. We will talk to anybody. We will evaluate any situation of any player including Romelu. We will see what is going to happen and what the plans are.

“I was just aware of it five or ten minutes ago actually. That’s what it is sometimes in football, the attention is so high that sometimes it attracts situations that you don’t want to have before big matches. It’s the way it is. For me it is not a distraction and hopefully for everybody that works on the team and the team itself it is not.”

However, Lukaku has now come out with a statement on his Instagram, clearly furious about the comments in which Pastorello linked him with a move elsewhere.

