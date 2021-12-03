Thomas Tuchel Respons to Ralf Rangnick's Surprising Chelsea Comment Following Man Utd Appointment

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has responded to Ralf Rangnick's claims that he rejected the job at Stamford Bridge in February, following his appointment as Manchester United manager.

These comments came as a shock to many as Tuchel had already been appointed as Chelsea boss in February after the dismissal of Frank Lampard.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's trip to West Ham on Saturday, Tuchel joked about Rangnick's remarks.

The current Manchester United interim stated that he rejected Chelsea earlier in the year as he said:“When Chelsea contacted me it was just for four months interim manager, without any prospective to work in the long term together.”

When Tuchel was asked about these comments, he responded in hilarious fashion.

The Chelsea boss said: “Maybe after our draw against Wolverhampton! Maybe the bosses saw the draw and said ‘he does not know what he’s doing, let’s bring Ralf in for four months!’ He must have the date wrong, hopefully!

"Otherwise, well, you know it’s a nice job to have in world football - to be the coach of Chelsea. You need to be realistic. If you get the phone call you should be aware you are not the only one getting a phone call. Now I am here, I am happy.”

