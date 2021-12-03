Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Respons to Ralf Rangnick's Latest Chelsea Comment Following Man Utd Appointment

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has responded to Ralf Rangnick's claims that he rejected the job at Stamford Bridge in February, following his appointment as Manchester United manager.

These comments came as a shock to many as Tuchel had already been appointed as Chelsea boss in February after the dismissal of Frank Lampard. 

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's trip to West Ham on Saturday, Tuchel joked about Rangnick's remarks.

imago0009610458h

The current Manchester United interim stated that he rejected Chelsea earlier in the year as he said:“When Chelsea contacted me it was just for four months interim manager, without any prospective to work in the long term together.”

Read More

When Tuchel was asked about these comments, he responded in hilarious fashion.

The Chelsea boss said: “Maybe after our draw against Wolverhampton! Maybe the bosses saw the draw and said ‘he does not know what he’s doing, let’s bring Ralf in for four months!’ He must have the date wrong, hopefully!

"Otherwise, well, you know it’s a nice job to have in world football - to be the coach of Chelsea. You need to be realistic. If you get the phone call you should be aware you are not the only one getting a phone call. Now I am here, I am happy.”

More Chelsea coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008236276h
News

Thomas Tuchel Respons to Ralf Rangnick's Surprising Chelsea Comment Following Man Utd Appointment

42 seconds ago
imago1006517873h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea Influence Since Injury Return

30 minutes ago
imago1008325309h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Face Big Challenges in Busy Period

1 hour ago
imago1006597554h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Boost as Trio Deemed Fit to Face West Ham

1 hour ago
imago1008389336h
News

'Very Good' - Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on David Moyes & West Ham

2 hours ago
pjimage (7)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Quartet Unavailable for West Ham Clash

2 hours ago
imago1008387295h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash With West Ham

1 hour ago
imago1008136663h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Team News to Face West Ham

3 hours ago