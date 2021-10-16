Revealed: Why Jorginho & Mason Mount Were Benched by Thomas Tuchel in Brentford Win

Thomas Tuchel revealed why Mason Mount and Jorginho started on the bench for Chelsea against Brentford as they claimed a 1-0 win on Saturday evening in the west London derby.

The duo were left on the bench as the starting XI was named in the capital on Saturday. Jorginho remained an unused substitute against the Bees, while Mount came on in the 65th minute.

Chelsea held on for all three points against Thomas Frank's side, in the battle of the Thomas' on the touchline.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But Tuchel's team selection was questioned as he made several changes in the first game back from the international break. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante were given the nod in midfield, but Tuchel explained his reasoning.

He said prior to the win: "Mason (Mount) deserves always usually to start but he played for the national team so we keep him back, and it is the same with Jorginho and all the others."

It was a decision that paid off as they sit top of the pile after eight games in the 2021/22 campaign.

Next up is a Champions League encounter for the Blues when they welcome Malmo to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Jorginho and Mount, after getting a rest on Saturday, are more than likely to return to the starting XI in midweek.

