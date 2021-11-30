Thomas Tuchel Reveals Andreas Christensen’s Chelsea Absence is Down to Contract Stand-Off

Thomas Tuchel has surprisingly revealed that Andreas Christensen's lack of game-time at Chelsea recently is due to his contract stand-off with the club,

The defender left Chelsea 'stunned' as all parties had agreed on a five-year extension before his camp delayed the annoucnement and proposed the deal to be brought down in length to just three years.

Speaking to the press via football.london, Tuchel has confirmed that the Dane is not playing because of his contract situation.

When asked why Christensen has not featured for the Blues since the international break, Tuchel revealed: "We have the hope it influences the contract situation a little bit."

The defender's last minutes came in a 1-1 draw with Burnley and despite him being in fine form, Tuchel is sending a message to the 25-year-old.

"It was my understanding weeks ago that Andreas wants the same as me and the club. This is why, for me, it was a zero-problem situation because everybody wanted the same as I understood it." continued Tuchel.

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk."

The Blues will be hoping that the contract situation is sorted before January as Christensen is needed in the festive period. The Dane would also be allowed to speak to foreign clubs regarding a potential free transfer at the end of the season from the start of the winter window.

