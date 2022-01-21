Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Reveals Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Contract Talks 'Still Ongoing' Amid PSG & Real Madrid Links

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that talks are ongoing with Antonio Rudiger regarding his contract situation.

The 28-year-old's current deal is up at the end of the season as he is attracting interest from Europe's top clubs.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel discussed the defender's future and made a revelation regarding his situation.

imago1008858678h

He said: “You know how I was full of praise for him, well deserved. You know how important he is, I said many times. This is the importance he has, he deserves at the moment. 

"The talks, negotiations are ongoing. No news. If we talk about the if, if it happens.”

Chelsea will be hoping that negotiations are successful and they can convince one of their most important players to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge as Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid lead a host of club interested in his signature.

Read More

imago1009227301h

Latest reports stated that Rudiger was prepared to listen to Chelsea's latest round of negotiations as he seeks an improved offer.

Chelsea have been unable to tie Rudiger down to a new deal, so far, due to his demands of a £200,000-a-week contract. 

Thomas Tuchel 'really wants' to keep Rudiger but the Blues have only made one offer of around £140,000-a-week so far which was rejected by the central defender.

It remains to be seen as to whether a compromise can be reached as a host of European clubs are circling for the German's signature this summer.

 

