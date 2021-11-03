Thomas Tuchel Reveals Assistant's Inspiration Behind Malmo Tactical Switch

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has given credit to his assistants after their side's victory over Malmo on Tuesday night.

The Blues were 1-0 winner's in the Champions League away from home, with Hakim Ziyech scoring the only goal of the game from Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross in the second half.

Victory in the Swedish city means Chelsea are close to qualifying for the tournament's knockout stages as they look to continue the defence of their European crown.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Tuchel revealed what members of his backroom staff suggested to change, as he said:

“They felt we should try having two right footers on the same side and the same with the left side, because we thought we could get into the half spaces behind their back five a bit easier and cross faster.”

Both Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi swapped positions at the start of the second half, with the former moving to the left and the latter moving to the right.

The change eventually paid off, as Hudson-Odoi's cross near the hour mark met Ziyech at the back post, with the Moroccan proceeding to tap it in.

Chelsea enjoyed the majority of possession and chances throughout the first half, but were unable to really test the Malmo defence until the game progressed towards the final third of time.

The goal was Ziyech's second of the season, with the first coming against Villarreal in the Super Cup.

Chelsea next face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

