Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Have Accepted Romelu Lukaku's Apology Ahead of Spurs Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that the club have accepted Romelu Lukaku's apology after a meeting was held to discuss his controversial interview with Sky Sport Italia.

Positive talks were held, according to reports as Tuchel and Lukaku resolved the situation on Monday.

And now, speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday's clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel has revealed that Lukaku's apology has been accepted.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about the meeting on Monday, Tuchel said: “First of all we are happy that we took the time that it needed to look calmly on it, to talk calmly about it. This is what we did. He apologised and is back in the squad for today’s training.

"There was never the slightest behaviour against the team so it was the very first time we felt him this way. These are very important points to understand, to stay calm and understand that it is not that big as maybe people, you want it to be. It is also not small. It is small enough to stay calm, to accept an apology and move on forward.”

Lukaku is expected to return to the matchday squad for Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi final clash against Spurs as Tuchel confirmed that he has accepted the forward's apology.

It remains to be seen as to whether the Belgian will start against his former boss Antonio Conte on Wednesday but he will be looking to return to the starting line-up as soon as possible to make up for his actions on the pitch.

