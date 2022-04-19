Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his side are facing the consequences of overusing Jorginho this season.

The Italian international has featured 41 times for the Blues in all competitions so far in the current campaign, netting nine goals and assisting four.

He also played against Crystal Palace in their FA Cup semi-final on Sunday afternoon, but he appeared to struggle at times against the south London side.

IMAGO / Focus Images

When Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of their Premier League clash against Arsenal, he revealed that he thinks Chelsea are now facing the consequences of using the midfielder too much, in terms of his fitness.

He said: “He played injured, sacrificed for the team (this season). I think you see it now. You can never underestimate how much pressure is on playing for the national team, the country, for Italy. The demands are high after big success like winning the Euros. I think he really felt the pressure there, everybody for Italy felt it.

"This is normal. Sometimes after big successes, very difficult to keep on going. He put a lot of responsibility naturally on his shoulders because he is never shy to do so. He is never shy to do it here, this is why I love him. It’s true, I was very hard on him during the match.

"He had some situations he could do better and normal does. It is never personal. I love Jorgi. I know that he knows it. We see now we overused him, I have the feeling we see the consequences of these huge amount of matches. If he plays he is always fully involved, gives everything and plays with a lot of effort.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"He has to be absolutely fresh to have the influence he normally has. He is not mentally, physically in the freshest moment at the minute.

"He is not to blame for. It affects how I analyse it, he had two or three situations where he could do better (vs Crystal Palace). Nothing personal. Nothing that stands between us.”

Chelsea currently sit third in the Premier League table as they look to secure their spot in this season's top four.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube