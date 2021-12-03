Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Boost as Trio Deemed Fit to Face West Ham

Author:

Chelsea have been handed a boost ahead of their Premier League clash against West Ham United as Thomas Tuchel confirms Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner are fit to face the Irons.

The three players were assessed before Chelsea played Watford on Wednesday with James not featuring in the matchday squad whilst Jorginho and Werner did not come 

Speaking to the press ahead of the match on Saturday, Tuchel delivered his team news update as the Blues were handed a selection boost.

imago1008341890h

The German confirmed that the only absentees are N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah as he said: "We did not train with Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah. They are all out for tomorrow. Everyone else is available."

Tuchel continued to explain how much of a boost it is to have James, Jorginho and Werner available for selection against West Ham, with all three not featuring against Watford in midweek.

Read More

imago1008270965h

He continued: “It is massive because Reece is the specialist on the side and Jorgi is the guy left from Kova, N’G and him. From the three whose shoulders we put the central role over a very long period now.

"I am absolutely happy that Ruben steps in and the way he does it but yeah, we are happy that Jorgi is back in training and we can’t wait for Kova and N’G to come back. It is a very important part of the season and our games. The midfield role is where we miss the experience and the leadership qualities of the guys who are out. It is good that they are back."

Chelsea will be hoping for a positive result at the London Stadium as they currently sit top of the Premier League table, just one point ahead of Manchester City.

