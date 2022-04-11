Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reveals his side can 'dream' ahead of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Blues are currently 3-1 down on aggregate against the La Liga giants, with Karim Benzema scoring a hat-trick in the first leg at Stamford Bridge last week.

Tuchel's side will now travel to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of the tie with a huge task ahead of them if they want to progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

When speaking to the media ahead of the clash, the German boss revealed that Chelsea can 'dream' of a comeback against Madrid as they look to defend their European crown.

"We need nothing else than a fantastic script if we want to overcome it. The task is incredibly high given the circumstances, where we play, who we play, at what stage. We are always allowed to dream. It is important to imagine, to dream about it.

"It will not shift the focus from the fact we need to deliver and we will be ready. We will support our team and try hard. It is worth trying, it's sports. It's the game and the beauty of the game is everything is possible always. It is worth trying. We will see.

"Hopefully we have a match where belief grows. Hopefully we can fulfil our dream, live up to our dream. We have to invest a lot and live up to our level."

Chelsea will go into the match off the back of their 6-0 win against Southampton on Saturday, with Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz all scoring against the Saints.

It ended the Blues' run of consecutive defeats after they lost to Brentford and Madrid within the space of a few days after the international break.

