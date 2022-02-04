Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Importance of Winter Break to Refresh Ahead of Second Half of Season

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed how he spent his side's winter break away from football, as well as how beneficial it was for the players.

The Blues' last fixture was a 2-0 win over Tottenham on 23 January, giving them two weeks away from the action before their return on Saturday afternoon against Plymouth Argyle.

With the number of injuries and positive Covid-19 cases Chelsea suffered throughout December and January, the winter break was certainly needed for the west London side.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their FA Cup fourth round tie this Saturday, Tuchel revealed how he spent his winter break away from the action.

"I was here, kids were at school, so it was a pretty relaxing time here," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"I managed to take some work off the desk that was there for the last few weeks but it's nice to have daily life sometimes. In this one-week break, it was not necessary to go abroad.

"It is, of course, good to disconnect at one point because the schedule was immense on us. But it was also nice to come back."

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel went on to describe how important it was for his players to get some time away from football.

"It helped a lot, absolutely necessary, we were the team that played the most matches and had the least break between matches. And that cost us a lot of energy, and that was absolutely necessary for everybody.

"So it's great to be back, it's a busy month ahead and we're looking forward. It's good that it's like this."

