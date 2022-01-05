'Their Communication is Going on' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Working Hard to Keep Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed the club are doing everything they can to try and keep Antonio Rudiger at the European Champions.

The Blues defender will see his contract expire at the end of the season should he not agree a new deal in west London.

He has been heavily linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as speculation over his future continues throughout the season.

Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night, Tuchel explained how the club have been working hard to try and renew Rudiger's deal.

“I cannot predict the future. I don’t know if his representatives talk to other clubs. If you know so or assume so, fair enough. It is possible now because it is January and he has not signed yet.

"As I understand it, we are in communication with him. The club are in communication. He is aware of what I demand, how I appreciate to work with him. The level which he is playing is still super high and outstanding.

"There are no doubts that the situation is a concern for that. The point is very clear, my opinion is very clear. The club is trying the very best and their communication is going on. It has not changed a lot.”

Rudiger joined the Blues in 2017 from Roma and has made 175 appearances since then, scoring nine goals and assisting seven from centre-back.

He was an instrumental factor in Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season.

