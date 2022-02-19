Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed his side's exhaustion after their trip to Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup last week.

The Blues won the tournament for the first time ever thanks to Kai Havertz's goal in extra time of the final against Palmeiras.

However the now World Champions struggled in their trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, but left south London as 1-0 winners.

IMAGO / PA Images

As per Nizaar Kinsella, the German boss said that he 'didn't expect much from his team today', and cited 'jet lag, colds and lack of sleep' as the reason why they struggled against Palace.

"We come from a 30 degrees temperature difference, we have six players with a cold from the AC on the plane. We have jet lag, we have almost no player who slept well in Abu Dhabi because of temperature and the time difference so it is the same here."

Victory on the road means that the Blues have won consecutive games in the Premier League for the first time since October 2021, when they beat Norwich City and Newcastle United.

Their last fixture in the league before the winter break came at home to Tottenham Hotspur, with Chelsea winning 2-0.

Tuchel's side remain third in the table after 25 games, behind leaders Manchester City and Liverpool.

IMAGO / PA Images

From the get go at Selhurst Park it was clear to see the Blues were struggling against the hosts, with just one real chance on goal in the first half.

Palace soon grew into the game but they were also unable to break the deadlock against the World Champions.

Hakim Ziyech saw his goal ruled out for offside via VAR with around 20 minutes to go, but the Moroccan soon got himself onto the scoresheet with a minute remaining in normal time.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube