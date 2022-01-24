Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Half-Time Message as Hakim Ziyech Stunner Sinks Spurs

Thomas Tuchel has revealed what he told his team at half-time against Tottenham Hotspur before Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring early in the second period.

The Blues went into the half at 0-0, with nothing to seperate the two sides, but saw a dominating second-half performance.

Speaking to the press after the match, via BBC Sport, Tuchel revealed what he told his side at the break.

When asked about what he told his team at half-time, Tuchel revealed: "The message at half-time was keep on pushing, keep on investing, put in the same effort. Not a lot of information, encouragement to keep on going."

The message came off too, with Chelsea ahead just two minutes into the second period.

Hakim Ziyech turned onto his left-foot from the right hand-side of the Spurs box and hit a trademark shot, right into the top corner and beating the helpless Hugo Lloris.

The Blues did not stop there though as it was a flurry of attacks from Tuchel's men.

One saw Callum Hudson-Odoi brought down on the left hand-side, allowing Mason Mount to step up for a free-kick.

His cross found the head of Thiago Silva, with the 37-year-old powering past Lloris once again to send Stamford Bridge into party mode.

Chelsea looked comfortable playing with four at the back and were creating chances throughout, something that Tuchel has criticised the lack of in recent weeks.

Now comes a break for the Blues and the Premier League, with Tuchel's men returning in February for the FA Cup.

