Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Ignored Callum Hudson-Odoi Recommendation vs Aston Villa

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Callum Hudsun-Odoi played more than he was recommended against Aston Villa as the Blues came out 3-1 victors.

The 21-year-old was impressive, creating several chances from left-wing as he linked up well with substitute and goalscorer Romelu Lukaku.

However, speaking to the press via football.london after the match, Tuchel revealed that Hudson-Odoi was risked as they played him for longer than recommended.

IMAGO / PA Images

The youngster had only just returned to Chelsea training on Thursday alongside Lukaku after the pair isolated with Covid-19.

They were not thought to be fit to start but Hudson-Odoi went the distance, completing the full 90 minutes in a high intensity match.

When asked about the decision to play the youngster, Tuchel said: "I think he was brilliant today and we forced him. Normally it was clear he plays one half to the maximum of 60 minutes.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"This was already more than the recommendation of the fitness department but he was strong in training so I wanted to have him on the pitch. Hakim Ziyech has only one training session, Callum had two and a half, so we decided to put him in."

Hudson-Odoi looked impressive, linking up well with Lukaku as he created several chances and should have got on the scoresheet.

The winger will be hoping to register even more gametime going into the New Year as Chelsea face Brighton on Wednesday, hoping to collect another three points as they hunt for the Premier League title.

