December 4, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Injury Blows to Kai Havertz & Marcos Alonso Following West Ham Loss

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on injuries suffered for Chelsea during their 3-2 loss to West Ham United in the Premier League.

Kai Havertz was taken off at half-time after suffering an injury on the brink of half-time, whilst Marcos Alonso was replaced in the second-half.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel provided an update on the pair, who he confirmed are injured.

imago1008433992h

He said: "Kai has huge pain, Marcos Alonso has back pain, so that is another two substitutes due to injury. We have to deal with it."

This comes after Tuchel revealed that Jorginho is playing with an injury and that he has 'no idea' when N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic will be back for the Blues.

Read More

"I have no idea when he (Kante) will be back," the German admitted. We are also missing Mateo Kovacic and Jorgi is playing with hip pain for many matchdays and you can see it."

imago1008431942h

Chelsea struggled in midfield without the pair, whilst Jorginho looked tired as West Ham grew into the game in the second-half.

The Blues only have three senior midfielders available at the club but Saul Niguez has looked below par when trusted in a central role, causing serious problems for Tuchel as Chelsea challenge in all competitions.

imago1008430996h
