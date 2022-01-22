Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Inquest Held Over Recent Form

Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have Held Meetings to Discuss Recent Form

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea have held collective talks over their recent run of form which has seen the go four Premier League games without a win.

Chelsea haven't won in the league since Boxing Day when they beat Aston Villa. They have been held by Brighton twice, drew to Liverpool after going two nil down, as well as losing 1-0 to Manchester City last weekend. 

Tuchel revealed the Blues had been left frustrated and disappointed from the City defeat which left them in muted mood against Brighton on Tuesday.

imago1009228471h

Chelsea are now 12 points behind City having played a game more, and currently sit in third in the league. They face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in their final league outing before the winter break commences. 

They were given two days off before beginning preparations for the London derby from Friday and Saturday. 

Read More

Tuchel knows the issues and reasons behind their bad form, which has been affected by fatigue, injuries and Covid. 

Tuchel told the media on Friday: "There are reasons (for poor Chelsea form) which we have talked about. Two days off alone do not solve the problems, it’s on us now to use today and tomorrow to have the absolutely right attitude for Sunday." 

imago1009228470h (1)

He added on the mood in the camp: "I felt them disappointed and frustrated after the result at City and was harder for us to overcome the obstacles that for us is normal to overcome.

"There are reasons for it. Reasons that we talked about, reasons for which we cannot be blamed." 

