'We Need to be Ready' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals What is Required From Chelsea Against Leeds United

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his side need to be at the 'highest intensity' in their Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday.

The Blues are currently third in the table and just two points behind the current leaders Manchester City, with their Yorkshire opponents heading into the game in 15th place.

Tuchel's side were 3-1 victors the last time they both met at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from former Blues Olivier Giroud and Kurt Zouma, as well as Christian Pulisic.

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's match against Leeds, the German boss revealed what is required from his players in order to get a result from the game.

"It will be highest intensity, Leeds is well known for that, they prepare the whole week for that. We need to be ready.

'This is why the changes also happened. The guys who played needed minutes, the rhythm to be ready on Saturday or to give some players the rest that they need so we can demand again on our highest level on Saturday because we will need it."

The reigning European Champions have been struggling with injuries in recent weeks, with the Blues only being able to name 17 fit first team players for their draw against Zenit St Petersburg during the week.

Trevoh Chalobah, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell are all confirmed to be unavailable for the match, with Chelsea looking to make it their 11th league win of the season so far.

