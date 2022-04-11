Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Need to 'Over-Perform' if They Are to Beat Real Madrid

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes that his side need to 'over-perform' if they are to knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League on Tuesday night. 

The Blues are currently 3-1 down on aggregate against the La Liga giants after their first leg match at Stamford Bridge saw Karim Benzema score a hat-trick. 

Their second leg fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu will require Chelsea to overcome such a deficit if they are to progress to the semi-finals of the competition. 

imago1011109273h

Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of their trip to the Spanish capital and revealed that he believes the reigning European Champions will need to 'over-perform' if they are to reach the final four.

"We need to over-perform. It is a big experience to learn from and maybe to take and over-perform."

The German boss also spoke on his side's chances against Madrid as he said: "We need nothing else than a fantastic script if we want to overcome it. The task is incredibly high given the circumstances, where we play, who we play, at what stage. We are always allowed to dream. It is important to imagine, to dream about it.

"It will not shift the focus from the fact we need to deliver and we will be ready. We will support our team and try hard. It is worth trying, it's sports. It's the game and the beauty of the game is everything is possible always. It is worth trying. We will see.

imago1011116010h

"Hopefully we have a match where belief grows. Hopefully we can fulfil our dream, live up to our dream. We have to invest a lot and live up to our level."

Chelsea beat Madrid in the semi-finals of the competition last season as they went on to win the coveted title for the second time in their history.

imago1011109300h (1)
