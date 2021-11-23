Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich is 'In Love' With the Club

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that club owner Roman Abramovich is 'in love' with football ahead of the Blues' clash against Juventus.

Abramovich will not be present at the match due to prior arrangements but will be sure to keep an eye on the result as Chelsea require a point to qualify for the knock-out rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

When asked about the Blues owner, Tuchel revealed that he is 'in love' with Chelsea.

He said: "Is he a special owner? I think first and most important, he is a huge football fan. He is in love with the game, with the details. 

"He wants to know everything about what’s going on here in Cobham and we keep him informed and keep him posted because he has a genuine interest and love for the game. This is the most important and makes things very special. I have a feeling it’s about this. 

"He wants for this, to be entertained, to be competitive and he wants to have the right attitude on the pitch. This is what he created here, it’s amazing. We are blessed to enjoy our time here in this club and to keep on progressing.”

Abramovich took the decision to dismiss Frank Lampard back in January, appointing Tuchel as his replacement as the Blues proceeded to win the Champions League in the same season.

Chelsea will be hoping to get a positive result on Tuesday night on their way to defending their Champions League crown.

