Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Squad Are 'United' Ahead of Burnley Clash

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has revealed that his squad are 'united' ahead of the Blues' clash against Burnley on the weekend.

Tuchel's side are on fine form going into the festive period, winning every match in October as they head into the November international break.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Burnley at the weekend, Tuchel labelled his side as 'united'.

IMAGO / Colorsport

He said: “It is a very united group and a pleasure to manager, it’s exactly how we want it. I think you can only be successful if you like your teams and become a part of it.

"It’s a big part to laugh together and enjoy our time. We know exactly in the end when the game arrives, you need the mix to enjoy the moment and feel free, to feel the freedom and be creative and courageous in the game. At the same time you need to be aware that you know what’s coming, how hard it can be in the Premier League again."

The Blues will be hoping to imrpove on their good form going into the latest international break.

Tuchel's side will be hoping to have Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic back from injury when they return from the break.

