Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Squad in 'Good Mood' Despite Recent Uncertainty

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his squad are in a 'good mood' despite the recent uncertainty surrounding the club. 

The Blues have been affected by the recent sanctions imposed by the UK Government on current owner Roman Abramovich. 

Despite this the club is still able to be sold, and Chelsea have won every single game they have played since it was announced they would be put up for sale. 

imago1010580450h

When speaking to the media ahead of their Champions League knockout round second leg tie against Lille, via football.london, Tuchel revealed the spirits in the camp as they prepare for another European fixture.

“Good mood. We couldn’t have two more different games than we had, in Norwich and against Newcastle in terms of playing style and obstacles to overcome. We relied on skilful play and controlled the game versus Norwich and managed to win the game. 

"Against Newcastle it was a question of mentality, resilience, a question of physicality, of focus and defending, being brave and staying committed. That makes any coach in the world very happy how we won this match, we won it late. The mood is good. I am convinced the team knows what it took to perform like this, produce results. 

"This is what we are up to again tomorrow. When I say we allow ourselves to focus on what we control, I mean it. This is what we do in the training ground. Like I said, the focus is to take the responsibility for the people who take the responsibility that we are in a big club. There are hundreds of them. This is what we do in the moment.”

imago1010579185h

Chelsea are 2-0 up on aggregate against their French opponents.

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic both scored in the first leg at Stamford Bridge as they look to retain their European crown.

imago1010579186h (1)
