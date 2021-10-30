'We Hope he is Back Soon' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Squad Reaction to Mateo Kovacic's Injury

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his squad's reaction to Mateo Kovacic's hamstring injury this week.

The Blues midfielder has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, but his recent knock is set to see him on the sidelines for a few weeks.

He has provided the most assists for the squad in the Premier League this season, with five to his name so far.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking to the official Chelsea website ahead of their clash against Newcastle United on Saturday, Tuchel commented on how the Blues players reacted to the Croatian's injury, as he said: "It's sad because I saw the reaction from the team and myself to see him injured.

"You instantly want to hug him, he's such a nice guy. We hope he is back soon."

Chelsea are currently top of the Premier League table after nine games, and are ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

They are also through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after beating Southampton on penalties midweek, and will face Brentford in the next round.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel recently spoke on the injury in his press conference ahead of the trip to Newcastle, saying: "He injured himself in the last minutes of training and suffers from a hamstring injury and will be out for some weeks actually.

"He will be out for the next week for sure, then comes national break. It is a minimum of these weeks. Hopefully after then he will be back."

Chelsea will kick off against Newcastle at 15:00 (UK) on Saturday.

