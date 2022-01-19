Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Were Lucky Against Brighton

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his side were lucky against Brighton and Hove Albion and discussed the reason why.

His team scored first through Hakim Ziyech before Adam Webster headed the hosts level as the points were shared in west Sussex.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel has revealed why he feels lucky that his side left the Amex with a point.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Brighton put in a dominant display despite Chelsea's lead, with Ziyech producing a fantastic solo effort to put his side ahead.

However, Brighton came back into the match and were unlucky not to complete the turnaround and get a victory.

When asked about whether the schedule has affected his team, Tuchel said: "We have to respect the opponent. It is very, very tough to play at Brighton. They played it like a cup game and the noise at the final whistle was as if we'd lost the game. This can very give you the impression we lost and we didn't lost.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Other teams will struggle to get points here. It is tough when you are at full strength and are not tired. So there are some obstacles to overcome and I refuse today to be angry because it's not about our ambition or our want.

"We were a bit lucky to be one goal ahead and maybe we can take advantage and score a second one. But we struggle to show the quality and we know the reasons behind it.

"We demand a lot from us but it is not the moment to be too harsh with the team."

