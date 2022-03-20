Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Will Push to The Limit to Reach Manchester City & Liverpool in Title Race

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed his side will push themselves to the limit to try and reach Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

The Blues are currently in third place in the league, having dropped a number of points over December and January due to injuries and several Covid-19 cases.

imago1010719522h

They have not lost a league game now since 15 January to Manchester City, however, as they look to climb back up to put the pressure on the two teams at the top of the table.

Speaking after his side's 2-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon that saw them progress through to the semi-final of the FA Cup, Tuchel revealed his side will do all they can to compete in the Premier League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The problem is they are also on a run for a long time," he said, as quoted by football.london. "They are like three years on a run, I have the feeling and it seems like their three years on a run our 13 games is not enough. We have to be honest.

imago1010647195h

"We will never admit anything before things are decided. We will always push ourselves and push ourselves to the limit.

"We cannot do anything else, but we should not get carried away that two teams took advantage of our problems, so full credit to them, they deserve to be where they are and we need to make sure to catch as many points as possible."

imago1010647195h
