'Not About Ten Players Serving One Player' - Thomas Tuchel Will Not Change Chelsea Style to Help Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Won't Change Style to Help Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he won't change his side's style of play to help Romelu Lukaku. 

The Blues signed the Belgian from Inter Milan for a club record fee, signalling his return to the club after seven years away from west London. 

However he has appeared to struggle in front of goal this season, with the striker recently coming under criticism for his controversial interview with Sky Sport Italia in December. 

Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea's trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night, Tuchel revealed that despite Lukaku's struggles in front of goal, he will not change his side's system to help the 28-year-old.

“No, we do everything to help him. It is absolutely the wrong question because it is focusing on one player. 

"He is a key player and we want him to be a key player but this is for me the wrong approach. This is what we do by the way constantly, for any player. 

"It’s a team sport, not about ten players serving one player. This is not Chelsea or football. Every player serves one team, this will never change.”

Lukaku has only scored eight goals in 22 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season.

He started up front for the Blues during the 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, but failed to find the back of the net against the Premier League leaders.

His last goal came in the FA Cup third round win against Chesterfield.

