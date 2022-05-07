Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea's 2-2 Draw With Wolves Feels More Like a Defeat

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted his side's 2-2 draw with Wolves on Saturday afternoon feels more like a defeat than it does a tie.

The Blues took a two goal lead within an hour of play on the weekend, having dominated possession up until then.

However, late goals from Francisco Trincao and Conor Coady prevented the Blues from taking home all three points.

Speaking at his post-match press conference after the game, Tuchel was asked whether his side's draw felt like a defeat, to which he simply replied:

"Of course," as quoted by football.london.

The German tactician went on to give his honest analysis of how the game played out from his perspective.

"I thought we started both halves well with an offensive 5-3-2. We knew about the risks and we need to be disciplined.

"We showed discipline over most moments of the first half. In situations we touch too much risk.

"That costed us some dangerous moments at the end of the first half. We were unlucky not to score, unsure if it was a foul in the first half. Reminded the players at half time to stick to the plan.

"We were 2-0 up and against we took too much risk. We invited the counter-attacks and big chances. Once you do this you lose confidence and invite the opponent to smell something is possible when it is unnecessary."

