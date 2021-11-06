Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Decision Ahead of January Transfer Window

Thomas Tuchel has outlined Chelsea's approach for the January transfer window.

The Chelsea boss has guided his side to the top of the Premier League after a strong start to the season which has seen the Blues only lose once in the league this term.

Still going strong in the Carabao Cup and in their Champions League group, Tuchel's side will fancy themselves to be in contention of picking up at least one piece of silverware come the end of the season.

It's been an injury-hit campaign for the Blues already, but it has given many the chance to prove themselves to Tuchel.

Trevoh Chalobah has been the standout name. Coming into pre-season off a loan spell, he had to prove himself with Chelsea wanting a new centre-back. Tuchel failed to get his man as a move for Sevilla's Jules Kounde didn't materialise in the final stages of the summer transfer window.

The winter market is around the corner and Tuchel insists Chelsea may have different ideas to their summer targets.

On the transfer window, he told the media: "I think every transfer period you need to evaluate again. You cannot say what we wanted in the summer, we do in the winter. And what we want to do in winter, we want to do the next summer. It is not like this.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

"Your opinion changes, players change, you have evolvement in the group, you have an atmosphere that you build, you see who is absolutely reliable and these connections build up and create something special hopefully in the group.

"So you cannot say what we tried in the summer did not happen so we will try again for sure in the winter. Sometimes it is like this. If we see the same need."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube