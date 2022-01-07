Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea's Plans for the January Transfer Window

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed talks are taking place at Chelsea regarding their business in the January transfer window.

Chelsea are yet to make any acquisitions or let any players from the first-team leave this month with activity set to be quiet heading into the final few weeks of the winter market.

But the Blues have been forced to consider making a signing or two due to their recent injury and Covid crisis.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Ben Chilwell has been ruled out for the season due to knee surgery. Reece James suffered a hamstring injury leaving him sidelined for around eight weeks.

Covid has hit the squad, injuries are a constant trend on a game-by-game, affecting Tuchel's selection choices right up until the moment the team sheets needs to be submitted.

It has left Chelsea pondering whether signings are needed this month, particularly in the full-back department. The Chelsea head coach has confirmed discussions have are ongoing, but they will try to go in-house before looking elsewhere.

“I will not give you any details from that but in general I will not hide from the fact that we have a long-term injury to Ben Chilwell as our left wing-back who will miss the season. We know Emi, we appreciate him as a player and person in general.

Serginho Dest (left) and Lucas Digne (right) have both been linked. IMAGO

"He had such a huge influence although he did not have a lot of minutes last season. He is a top guy, top professional and he is still a Chelsea player. It is not only what I wish for. We need to evaluate the situation. We are looking into it on this position. Emi is one of the options. I will not comment further.”

Tuchel also commented on Ross Barkley's future at the club. He confirmed a decision is yet to be made over whether he will be allowed to leave this month.

He added: “We haven’t discussed it yet (loan deal). It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense. Let’s see. There’s always a chance it is not like it is the FA Cup and here’s your chance. There’s always a chance to make it onto the pitch, especially with a lot of Covid and injury cases.

The situation has not changed, not for Ross, not for anybody else. We will take the decision later. He has to do a good training and show he is ready. We will do a decision tomorrow morning.”

