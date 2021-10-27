    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Training Schedule Ahead of Newcastle United Clash

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has outlined Chelsea's plans as they prepared for an away trip to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

    Leading the way in the league, the Blues are back in action at the weekend after winning on penalties in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night against Southampton

    Chelsea now have Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to prepare for the league encounter on Tyneside.

    sipa_35607497 (1)

    Tuchel detailed how he and his side will prepare for the game as they look to extend their winning run in the league to four games. 

    They will take Wednesday off to recovery for the match and will return to Cobham on Thursday when they will turn their attentions to playing interim Graeme Jones' side. 

    "We have one day off mentally and physically then two days to prepare for Newcastle," said Tuchel after seeing off Southampton on penalties.

    The Newcastle encounter will continue the packed fixture schedule Chelsea have awaiting them for the rest of the year. 

    sipa_35707087 (5)

    Tuchel's side have 15 games left to play this year after reaching the Carabao Cup quarters, and the Blues boss says it's their own fault. 

    "I just said that now we have nine or 10 games in December. That’s our own fault but we hate to lose," he added. "We go out and play to win. 

    "Every competition is important.

    "We don’t want to judge them. When we prepare for matches and wear the shirt, we play all in. That’s what this club and the players are all about. The players who got a chance used it."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35707087 (5)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Training Schedule Ahead of Newcastle United Clash

    48 seconds ago
    sipa_35324136
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea 'Convinced' Andreas Christensen Will Sign New Deal

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35184698 (4)
    News

    Revealed: Chelsea's Brutal November & December Fixture Schedule Revealed after Carabao Cup Progression

    50 minutes ago
    sipa_35776624 (2)
    Features/Opinions

    'Positive Steps' - Chelsea Fans Deliver Verdict on Saul Niguez's Return vs Southampton

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35318699
    Transfer News

    Report: David Alaba Snubbed 'Important Offer' From Chelsea for Real Madrid Switch

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (61)
    Transfer News

    Report: Borussia Dortmund Keeping Tabs on Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35706507
    Transfer News

    Report: Fluminense Interested in Signing Thiago Silva on Free Transfer

    2 hours ago
    Tuchel x Christensen
    News

    'This Is the Next Step' - Thomas Tuchel Sets Challenge for Andreas Christensen

    3 hours ago