Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Training Schedule Ahead of Newcastle United Clash

Thomas Tuchel has outlined Chelsea's plans as they prepared for an away trip to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Leading the way in the league, the Blues are back in action at the weekend after winning on penalties in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night against Southampton.

Chelsea now have Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to prepare for the league encounter on Tyneside.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel detailed how he and his side will prepare for the game as they look to extend their winning run in the league to four games.

They will take Wednesday off to recovery for the match and will return to Cobham on Thursday when they will turn their attentions to playing interim Graeme Jones' side.

"We have one day off mentally and physically then two days to prepare for Newcastle," said Tuchel after seeing off Southampton on penalties.

The Newcastle encounter will continue the packed fixture schedule Chelsea have awaiting them for the rest of the year.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel's side have 15 games left to play this year after reaching the Carabao Cup quarters, and the Blues boss says it's their own fault.

"I just said that now we have nine or 10 games in December. That’s our own fault but we hate to lose," he added. "We go out and play to win.

"Every competition is important.

"We don’t want to judge them. When we prepare for matches and wear the shirt, we play all in. That’s what this club and the players are all about. The players who got a chance used it."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube